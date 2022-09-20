UNESCO releases 2022 State of the Education Report for India; suggests these recommendations

Representational image | ANI

UNESCO, also known as United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural organisation, released a report titled Artificial Intelligence in Education: Here, There, and Everywhere as part of its State of the Education Report for India. It is a yearly flagship report and is in its fourth edition.

The UNESCO New Delhi Office's yearly flagship report is based on considerable research. According to the press release, the fourth edition includes an introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) to help debunk some common misconceptions about the topic. There are also opportunities and obstacles in the Indian education sector that AI can handle.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of India places a strong emphasis on the need to impart the necessary technical knowledge and the integration of AI in Education to also promote quality and skill-based education, as per the release which it further reported that the AI Market in India is likely to reach US Dollar 7.8 billion by 2025 at a rate of 20.2 percent compound annual growth. The organisation has also released a 10-point recommendation:

Consider the ethics of AI in Education as a significant priority.

Provide an overall regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence in Education quickly.

Form useful public-private partnerships.

Make sure all students and teachers have access to the latest technology.

AI literacy efforts need to be expanded.

Attempt to correct algorithmic biases and the discrimination caused by them.

Work on improving public trust in Artificial Intelligence.

Request the private sector to involve students and educationists in creating AI products.

Place ownership of data with the students.

Embrace the versatility of Artificial Intelligence in Education systems.

Here are the 10 suggestions made in the news release, which also stated that the Report was created by a professional research team under the direction of the UNESCO New Delhi Office.

