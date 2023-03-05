Understanding a UK under transition for international students

Representational image | PTI Photo

When I was passing through the gates of Mumbai airport, I realised that I’m not only leaving my family and friends, but also my whole identity. You are nobody when you land in another country. Your struggles, your achievements, and your entire past are known to nobody. It is a second opportunity given by your life to create a fresh new image of yourself.

When I first came to London, I was greeted by my brother’s friend saying ‘Welcome to the land of opportunities!’. London’s reputation is built upon its exceptional financial services and stability, which was the sole reason why I chose to pursue my post-graduation in this city. If you go to Canary Wharf, an area near Central London, the skyscrapers of HSBC, Barclays, Citi, and all other renowned banks will fascinate you.

When I was pursuing my under-graduation, my dean mentioned that it was time to ‘provide’ jobs instead of ‘finding’ one, and it started making sense after I came here. If you want to come to the United Kingdom, you have to make sure that you are planning to pursue something that the country needs. Remember that you are always going to be a second option to them because they prefer their citizens first.

UK’s possible new rules for international students something to ponder

It is all over the news that the UK government is planning to curb the number of foreign students by decreasing the tenure of the post-study work visa from 2 years to 6 months and allowing international admissions only to elite universities. This is something that the incoming students need to research, before paying lakhs for student visas.

Finding jobs has become increasingly difficult. I have seen my seniors paying GBP 2000 for a post-study work visa, looking for a job for almost two years, and then returning to India in a state of despair. This is challenging especially because of the exorbitant rents, a record high 17% grocery price inflation, high utility bills, and overall rising costs of living. In such a state, if you mortgage your home to avail of a student loan, it becomes even more difficult. The best piece of advice is to start applying for graduate scheme jobs as soon as you land here.

Read Also UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

Work opportunities abundant but students need to be aware

On the flip side, the government is facing a labour shortage, especially in the retail and hospitality industries. Hence, they are planning to either increase the part-time working hours, from 20 to 30 hours per week or remove the time limit entirely. But this can have negative effects on international students since the focus can shift from studies to work. For universities, curbing the number of foreign students can be harmful because such universities’ annual revenues rely on international students’ tuition fees. The government, the universities, and the students- all three have their agendas. But it is the student’s responsibility to gather information, make plans, decide on career goals, and then take a decision to immigrate.

Whether an opportunity turns into gold or goes to waste is up to you and how you choose to approach it. You can either party every weekend, or you can explore and make the most out of what you’ve got. You’ll be obsessed with the usage of public transport, a multitude of events, walks through the city, and amusing markets. If you opt for Russell Group University, you will surely get a cross-culture experience, networking opportunities, and access to a variety of things. Certain universities provide free CV builders, psychometric tests, interview preparation, advice, and counselling services, guest sessions, access to libraries across London, and much more. Professionals working at the Bank of England, Bank of America, etc., teach us various modules and provide an applied perspective of the Financial industry. Moreover, we have access to Bloomberg labs, subscriptions to MATLAB, Eviews, Financial Times, and Economic Times, and also to many optional modules related to the financial markets.

Also, do not forget to pack your bag full of business ideas. If your professors or mentors love any of your pitches, they can bring in investors or fund your idea. You can then get a start-up visa and set up your own business in the country, which brings us back to the point- it's time to ‘provide’ jobs!

The author is pursuing MS Investment and Finance at Queen Mary University of London, UK.