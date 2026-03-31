Ulhasnagar’s ‘Ladki Vidyarthini’ Scheme Sparks Mahayuti Alliance Clash Over Naming & Financial Viability

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation | X - @DeptMunicipal

Ulhasnagar: Even before its official rollout, the ‘Ladki Vidyarthini’ scheme proposed by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has snowballed into a full-blown political controversy, exposing sharp divisions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The dispute, primarily between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, revolves around the naming of the scheme intended to support girl students.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance of ₹500 per month to nearly 11,500 schoolgirls studying between Classes 5 and 12. However what was envisioned as a welfare initiative has quickly turned into a battle for political credit intensifying friction between alliance partners.

Financial Strain Raises Eyebrows

The controversy comes at a time when the UMC is already grappling with severe financial stress.

The civic body reportedly owes around ₹950 crore in pending water bills to MIDC and the implementation of this scheme is expected to add an annual burden of approximately ₹7 crore to its already strained finances.

This has triggered concerns among several corporators and opposition leaders, who question the administrative feasibility and sustainability of introducing a new expenditure-heavy scheme under such dire fiscal conditions.

Clash Over Naming Sparks Heated Debate

The rift widened during a special general body meeting where the scheme was approved in principle, but consensus over its name proved elusive.

BJP group leader Rajesh Wadharia strongly advocated naming the scheme after social reformer Savitribai Phule recognizing her pioneering contribution to women’s education in India.

On the other hand, Shinde Sena city chief Rajendra Chaudhary proposed naming it after former MLA Jyoti Pappu Kalani triggering a political face-off.

The situation escalated further when BJP corporator Sheri Lund suggested naming the scheme after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s mother adding another dimension to the already heated debate.

This led to sharp exchanges and allegations between members of both factions.

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Final Call Rests With MP Shrikant Shinde

Amid the growing deadlock, Mayor Ashwini Nikam announced that the proposal to name the scheme after Jyoti Kalani had been passed.

However BJP leaders rejected the claim, asserting that no official approval had been granted yet.

With tensions mounting, the final decision has now been deferred to Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, whose verdict is expected to settle the dispute.

Welfare or Political Optics?

Beyond the naming controversy, the scheme itself is under scrutiny. Critics argue that in a city battling financial instability prioritizing politically driven initiatives over essential civic needs reflects misplaced priorities.