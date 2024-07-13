ULET Preliminary Answer Key 2024 Released; Check Details Here | Representative image

The Rajasthan University LLB entrance test (ULET) 2024 answer key was made available by the University of Rajasthan today, July 13. Through the official website, ulet.univraj.org, candidates who took the entrance exam will be able to review and download the ULET 2024 answer key.



On July 18, 2024, the examination authorities will release the ULET 2024 final answer key after taking into account the objections made against the provisional answer key. Candidates can use the ULET 2024 answer key to determine their likely scores. The ULET 2024 results are scheduled to be released on July 20, 2024.

Examinees are instructed to appear in person on July 15 and 16, 2024, to the Convener, ULET-2024, University Law College Centre-II, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, with written representations on any complaints to the Answer Key. The submission window is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during business hours. After the specified deadline, objections won't be considered.

To file an objection against the ULET 2024 answer key, candidates must utilise their login information, including their registration number and password, as well as supporting documents.

ULET Result



The ULET 2024 results will be announced based on the solutions provided in the final answer key. According to the programme, ULET 2024 results will be announced on July 20, 2024. To download the ULET result 2024, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.

How to check?



-Visit the official ULET webpage at https://ulet.univraj.org/. Navigate to the 'ULET 2024' section.

-Find the link labelled 'Answer Key' or 'Provisional Answer Key.

-Download and save the PDF file.