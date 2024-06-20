 'Dummy Game Exposed' Rajasthan Teacher Couple Slammed with ₹9 Cr Fine For 25-Year Of School Absence
The accused teaching couple had been working in the government school for the past 25 years. Instead of going to school themselves, they used dummy teachers making them use similar names to theirs.

Thursday, June 20, 2024
A major fraud has been exposed in Rajasthan’s Baran district. A sum of Rs. 9 crore has been uncovered in Rajasthan's Baran district, implicating a married couple who were government teachers at Rajpura Government School. The accused allegedly drew salaries while deputing dummy teachers, allowing them to siphon funds for 25 years.

The department will manage the recovery process, while the police will investigate the withdrawal of salaries during the period when dummy teachers were appointed. Subsequently, they will take legal action against the accused in court, as stated by an officer to the Times of India.

The accused teaching couple had been working in the government school for the past 25 years. Instead of going to school themselves, they used dummy teachers making them use similar names to theirs. These dummy teachers were paid a monthly salary of Rs 5000 each on behalf of the accused.

According to local reports, the fraud came to light during a surprise inspection by Baran district authorities in December 2023. Upon reaching the school, officials found that the accused couple were absent from their duties. Instead, three individuals—two women and one man—were discovered impersonating them as dummy teachers.

The couple accused, however, was arrested after further investigation, and the police filed a case against them under IPC Section 409.

