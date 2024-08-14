 UKSSSC Admit Card 2024 Now Available To Download; Check Full Details Here
Examinees may verify and obtain their hall passes via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in, by visiting this link. In order to view the online admit cards, candidates will require their application number and password. The period for applications was open from March 22 to April 12.

Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Representative Image

The Assistant Teacher LT admit card 2024 has been released by the UKSSSC, also known as the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The state is holding a recruiting drive to fill 1544 positions for assistant teachers.

Examinees may verify and obtain their hall passes via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in, by visiting this link. In order to view the online admit cards, candidates will require their application number and password. The period for applications was open from March 22 to April 12.

How to download?

-Go to sssc.uk.gov.in, the UKSSSC's official website.

-Select the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024 link from the homepage.
-Enter your application number and other login information.
-Click "Submit."

-A screen presentation of the admit card will occur.
-Download the file, then print it off for future use.

Candidates must verify all the information provided on the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Hall Ticket 2024 after downloading it. It contains a number of facts, including the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, birthdate, scanned signature, candidate photo, exam date, time, instructions, and invigilator's signature.

On August 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a single shift will be held for the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT examination. For a total of 100 marks, the exam consists of objective-style questions. There are two sections to it: Part 1 and Part 2. Questions from the General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Academic Aptitude tests are included in the first section. The subject that the candidate selected during the registration procedure provides the basis for the second section. Each section has fifty points.

