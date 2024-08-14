 IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!
To obtain the IBPS Clerk XIV call letter, candidates must log in using their registration number, roll number, password, or birthdate.

Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!

The admit card for the Clerk 2024 preliminary exams has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS Clerk preliminary hall ticket is available on ibps.in. August 24–31 is when the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place.

How to download?

-Visit the IBPS official website at www.ibps.in.
-Select "Online Pre-Examination Training for Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-Clerks-XIV who are SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities/Ex-Servicemen/PWBDs."
-A new page will open, requiring you to verify your information with a captcha and your Registration/Roll No. and DOB.
-Get the appropriate admit card.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Exam Pattern

There will be questions from four parts on the IBPS Clerk 2024 preliminary exam question paper: English language, numerical ability, reasoning ability, and reasoning ability. There will be one mark each question for a total of 100 questions. Every test has a 20-minute time limit and is timed differently.

According to the cut-off scores set for each test, candidates must pass in order to be considered. In order to be eligible for the major exams, applicants must receive a minimum score on each test as well as on the overall score. For incorrect responses, one-fourth of the total marks will be deducted as negative marks.

