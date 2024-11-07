UK's International Education Champion Declares India An 'Absolute Priority' Country

Canva

London: The UK government’s International Education Champion, Sir Steve Smith, has declared India an “absolute priority” as work to revise the country’s International Education Strategy is underway under the recently elected Labour Party government.

Addressing the launch of the third edition of the India-UK Achievers Honours at the House of Lords complex in London this week, the senior academic reiterated that the UK's post-study work visa offering under the Graduate Route will remain unchanged.

Post-study work experience opportunities are particularly popular among Indian students, who lead this category of visas.

Statement Of Sir Steve Smith

“Although we are currently revising the International Education Strategy, I can guarantee that India will remain an absolute priority for developing stronger relationships between our two higher education systems, between our students and staff, and above all, between our two peoples,” said Smith, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Exeter.

“My message is crystal clear, international students are welcome. There is no limit to the number coming to the UK. And crucially, the Graduate Route is not going to be changed under this new government. That was a very big battle, but the bottom line is, it's not going to be changed,” he said.

The previous Conservative government had commissioned a review of the Graduate Route by the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which concluded that the post-study work offer should be retained.

About India-UK Achievers Honours

The India-UK Achievers Honours are organised annually by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, which has been campaigning in favour of the visa over the years. The honours are designed to spotlight the achievements of Indian students and alumni of UK institutions and strengthen India-UK education ties, with the support of the UK government, British Council in India, Universities UK International (UUKi), UK Council of International Student Affairs (UKCISA), Chevening scholarships and London Higher.

“No one else anywhere in the world does this the way we celebrate Indian students here. India is a country everyone is looking at as a superpower, and everyone knows that Indian students are phenomenal and Indian alumni are leading the biggest countries in the world, the World Bank and more,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, President of UKCISA.

The nominations for the “Class of 2025” are now open, with the winners set to be announced at an education conference in mid-February next year.

“The Achievers Honour is not just an award but a movement that showcases the transformative journeys of Indian students and alumni who have harnessed their UK education to make a meaningful difference,” said NISAU UK Chair Sanam Arora.

