Ukraine-Russia War: Students from Sumy University say no electricity, water and mobile network

“We have no access to electricity and water for the time being,” said students from Sumy State University who witnessed a possible airstrike in front of their hostel room in the city.

Students told the Free Press Journal that an electrical substation in the city has been destroyed which has led to the city as a whole being out of electricity and water. Soumya Saji, a student from the state of Kerala, said that she and others had to run towards the bunker to take shelter.

Another student said that Ukrainian telecommunication operators such as Lifecell and Kyivstar, which are used by many international students who come to Ukraine, currently have no network and only services of Vodafone are available to them.

As Sumy has been having snowfall for the past few days, students are making use of all the available options and are getting creative with that. “I have kept a bucket in the balcony to fill its brim with snow so that when it melts I can use the water,” a student told FPJ.

Many Indian students, who live in hostel rooms near the university, are still in the city of Sumy and laying their hopes on the Indian Embassy for evacuation. Students say that though the authorities have reached the border area of Sudzha in Russia, the Ukrainian government has not permitted them to proceed as the city is not safe for travel at the moment.

Students in Sumy are awaiting their departure from the city in the backdrop of the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store. 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka had stepped out to stock up on food before taking the train out of the city. Another Indian student named Chandan Jindal, a 22-year old student from National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya, also lost his life after suffering a stroke in Ukraine on Wednesday. An Indian student was also reported to have been hospitalised after he was shot in Kyiv, Union Minister General VK Singh said on Friday.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:01 PM IST