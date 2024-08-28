UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Here | Freepik Image

The exam results for the UKPSC Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination (Prelims) 2024 have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Applicants who took the test can view and download their results by going to the commission's official website, psc.uk.gov.in. On July 14, 2024, the UKPSC PCS Civil Service Prelims test was held.

Those who pass the preliminary exam will now take the main exam. In a short while, UKPSC will make available the Mains exam schedule.

How to check?

-Go to psc.uk.gov.in, the commission's official website.

-The link "Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024–Notification, Pre Exam Result, Cut Offs Marks, Answer Key and Candidate Marks (Result)" should be clicked from the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Select the tab labelled "Pre Exam Result."

-A PDF file will open on a new page that appears on the screen.

-Review your results, download them, and print them off for your records.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 189 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Raj Officer, Executive Officer District Panchayat, District Village Industries Officer, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer, Law Officer, Probation Officer, Finance Officer, and Assistant Commission.

Official Notice

According to the official notification, the candidates who scored 33 percent on the qualifying second question paper, the General Intelligence Test, and the first question paper, General Studies, are used to prepare the proficiency list in accordance with the advertisement's provisions. The State Civil / Senior Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination will cover the candidates' claims for the positions they applied for, as stated in the online application form."