UKPSC debars nine candidates from attempting exams for 5 yrs due to unfair means

UKPSC | Representational pic

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has debarred nine candidates, after they were found guilty of doing unfair practices in the combined engineering services 2021 examinations.

The acquitted candidates will be debarred from appearing in any examination held by the commission for the next five years.

The decision is based on Haridwar SSP, Ajay Singh’s report which confirmed the use of unfair means by the nine candidates in the combined engineering services examinations- 2021, a press note issued by the commission said.

The move also follows the response of the candidates to a show cause notice issued to them by the commission.

The commission also revoked the combined engineering services examinations 2021 and announced dates for holding them afresh.

The Combined Engineering Services exams in the state will now be held on August 13, 14, 16 and 18 2023.

The Haridwar SSP also heads the STF conducting a probe into paper leaks of six examinations held separately by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Four of them were conducted by the UKSSSC and two by the UKPSC.