UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball

‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball In UK | Reuters/Chris J Ratcliffe

After a series of violent anti-immigrant protests in the United Kingdom, resulting in a volatile situation across the nation, Indian students studying in the UK are battling “fear, uncertainty, and utter chaos”. While some fear that they may be “mistaken for an immigrant”, others say that the universities have advised them to stay put in their campuses to avoid becoming victims of the riot.

Violent protests have erupted across the UK after the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport. A 17-year-old man, born in Cardiff, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder. However, misinformation around his ethnicity has led to the snowballing of riots, putting several outsiders, including students, in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Charvi Khaneja, a student at the University of Birmingham, says, “The university has advised us to not go outside the campus. They are only allowing us to go out at our own responsibility and only if it is an absolute necessity.” The university has warned its students of the possibility of encountering violence if they go out, according to Khaneja.

“We’ve been warned that we may even get stabbed if we move out,” says Kahenja, who belongs from Sonipat.

“We normally find everything inside the campus so we do not have to go out,” Khaneja says, adding, “But there is a lot of chaos and fear amongst the students and they all feel that they will remain safe if they stay inside the campus.”

“Given the volatile situation, there is a risk of being mistaken for other immigrant groups," adds Satyam Surana, a student from Pune who is pursuing LLM from The London School of Economics.

Surana explains, "These riots are unprecedented in recent years and have spread across the UK. They began following the Southport incident, where a stabbing occurred, sparking protests against the system's handling of the perpetrators. This quickly escalated into widespread riots."

"In London, the situation is more controlled, with isolated protests outside 10 Downing Street (the Prime Minister’s home), but other cities like Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham, and Leeds have experienced significant violence," he says.

“Yesterday, they started the protests in Sunderland, cars were set alight, shops were demolished, town hall was smashed, police station was set on fire,” says Khaneja. Hence, “all of us are pretty scared to go out at this point,” she adds.

More protests planned

With more protests planned in the coming days, the fear amongst the students, especially those who have come from abroad to study in the UK, is only increasing.

Charvi informs that there will be another protest in Birmingham on August 17. The permission for the protest has already been granted and warning messages have started circulating in students’ WhatsApp groups. According to a message on a students’ group which Kaneja is a part of: “On Saturday 17 August at 1pm there is a riot planned in Birmingham, it will start at The Bull. Please stay vigilant, stay away from that part of town unless you absolutely need to go.”

Indian High Commission issues advisory

The recent developments have also prompted the Indian High Commission in London to issue a warning to “Indian tourists visiting the UK”. It has advised them to “stay vigilant and exercise due caution”, while indicating that the situation is being closely monitored.

"Indian travellers should be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," the advisory reads.

UK universities release statements

While unequivocally condemning the riots, several UK universities have issued statements, saying they are welcoming of international students.

"The events are not representative of Liverpool and its communities. Our city and our universities are proudly international, warm and welcoming, and it is heartbreaking for us to witness a very small minority undermine this reputation in such an appalling way," said a joint statement from the Universities of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University, and Liverpool Hope University.

Vice-Chancellor Tim Jones, alongside the Vice Chancellors of @LJMU and @LiverpoolHopeUK has released a joint statement in response to the racist riots that have taken place across Liverpool and the UK over the past week.

Oxford University also condemned the violence and reaffirmed their commitment to safety and inclusivity. "The violence and unrest across the UK in recent days has caused distress and concern for many staff and students across the University. The University condemns in the strongest possible terms racism, Islamophobia, and violence. We are committed to ensuring all students, staff, and visitors can feel safe and welcomed here within the University," their statement says.

'We stand together in opposition to violence, racism and Islamophobia.'



VC Prof Irene Tracey has written a joint message with leaders from @OxfordHealthNHS, @OxfordCity, @OxfordshireCC & @oxford_brookes following scenes of violent disorder across the UK.



University of Oxford

Oxford University specifically mentioned the support available for students affected by the unrest. "There are a number of welfare services available to provide support to you, confidentially and free of charge. Your college welfare team may also offer additional services and we would urge you to contact them in the first instance. You can also approach your college tutor for pastoral guidance and, if necessary, the senior tutor of your college. The Oxford SU Student Advice service is available to all students."

The University of Nottingham said, “It is important to us that all students know they belong in our community; UoNSU is a safe space, and we are dedicated to ensuring your well-being and safety. To any students who are affected, feeling anxious or unsafe, we are here for you. We encourage you to check in with your friends and family who may be impacted by the recent events.”