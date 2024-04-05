UK Implements Higher Salary Thresholds For Skilled Work Visas | File

The United Kingdom has introduced significant changes to its immigration policies, with a primary focus on raising salary thresholds for skilled workers applying for visas. Effective Thursday, applicants, including those from India, will face a substantial increase in the salary threshold for the Skilled Worker visas, rising from GBP 26,200 to GBP 38,700. This represents a notable 48% surge in the required salary.

Prioritising domestic talent

According to the Economic Times report, in a statement, the UK Home Office emphasised the necessity of these changes as part of a broader strategy to fortify the immigration system and prioritise domestic talent. "We're delivering the biggest-ever cut in legal migration—protecting workers' wages and prioritising British talent," stated the Home Office.

Addressing economic concerns

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly underscored the significance of these measures, asserting that the influx of cheap labour from abroad undermines the livelihoods of hard-working citizens. "It's time to turn off the taps and end the flow of cheap workers from abroad. Mass migration is unsustainable, and it's simply not fair," Cleverly remarked.

Furthermore, the UK government plans to gradually raise the minimum income requirement for overseas applicants sponsoring dependents on Family Visas, reaching GBP 29,000 by April 11. Ultimately, this threshold is expected to align with the Skilled Worker visa requirement, ensuring adequate financial support for relocating family members.

Revamping occupation lists

The abolition of the Shortage Occupation List aims to prevent employers from underpaying migrant workers compared to their British counterparts in shortage occupations. Instead, a new Immigration Salary List will highlight skilled roles experiencing shortages, emphasising investment in the resident workforce, as reported by the Economic Times.

UK Work and Pension Secretary Mel Stride expressed confidence in these reforms, aiming to unleash the potential of the British workforce while reducing reliance on foreign labour. These changes come alongside recent restrictions on post-graduate students and care workers bringing family members to the UK, reflecting a broader effort to address visa misuse and exploitation in various sectors.

With Indian nationals constituting a significant portion of the skilled workforce and student population in the UK, these policy adjustments are expected to have a notable impact. Ongoing reviews by the Migration Advisory Committee seek to ensure the effectiveness of the system and prevent abuse, as highlighted by recent data from the Office for National Statistics.