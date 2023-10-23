UK Board Class 12 Model Question Papers 2024 OUT; Check Here

Laptop/Representative Image | Unsplash

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the UK board Class 12 model papers 2024 online. Students appearing for the exams 2024 can download the model papers through the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students taking the UK Board Class 12 examinations in 2024 can use the model papers to practice and familiarize themselves with the UBSE Class 12 exam format.

How to download?

Visit the official website of UK Board, ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link, ‘Old/Model Question Paper’

The question papers and sample papers will appear on the screen

Download the UK Board 12th Model Question Papers/Old Question Papers and start practising

The UK board class 12 date sheet 2024 is expected to be announced in November 2023. Uttarakhand board is likely to conduct the UK Board Class 12 exams in March - April 2024. Students will be able to access the of UK board Class 12 date sheet 2023-24 pdf through the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

