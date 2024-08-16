UK Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2024 Declared; Check Details Here | File

The UK board Class 10, 12 improvement result 2024 was released today, August 16, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). The UBSE 10th and 12th improvement result 2024 can be downloaded by students who took part in the UK Board compartment exams by going to the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

No credentials are needed for students to view the UK Board improvement results 2024. On the official website, students can view the Uttarakhand Board department results 2024 PDF, which includes their marks and qualifying status.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the UK Board Class 10, 12 test, students must receive at least 33% in each subject, including theory and practical assessments.

UK Board Compartment exams 2024

The dates of the Class 10 and 12 UK Board compartment exams 2024 were July 18–22. 11,168 students took the UBSE Class 12 compartment exam in 2024, while 10,724 students took the UK Board Class 10 improvement exam in 2024.

How to check?

-Go to uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

-From the webpage, select the UK Board 10th Compartment Result 2024/UK Board 10th Compartment Result 2024 link.

-Enter your login information.

Read Also UK Board Class 12 Model Question Papers 2024 OUT; Check Here

-The screen will display the UBSE Compartment Result 2024.

-Open the marks card and download it.

-Save a hard copy for future use.

UK Board Class 10, 12 exams 2024



Girls outperformed boys in the UBSE 2024 Class 12, with an overall pass percentage of 82.63%. For girls, the pass rate was 85.96%, and for boys, it was 78.97%. The overall pass rate for the UK Board 2024 Class 10 results was 89.14%, with girls once again leading at 92.54%, compared to 85.59% for boys.