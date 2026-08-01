UGNEET 2026: KEA Announces Document Verification Schedule For Newly Registered Candidates

UGNEET 2026: Candidates who have newly applied for admission to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses under UGNEET-26, as well as those who have not yet completed document verification, must attend document verification at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) from August 4 to August 8, 2026.

Candidates must book a slot through the link that will be activated on the KEA website tomorrow, August 2, 2026, before appearing for document verification. Only candidates who have booked a slot will be allowed to undergo verification.

UGNEET 2026: Important Dates

July 29, 2026: KEA issued the notification on document verification for UGNEET-2026.

August 2, 2026: Slot booking link will be activated on the KEA website.

August 4 to August 8, 2026: Document verification will be conducted for eligible candidates who have booked a slot.

Verification Slip: Candidates who have already downloaded the verification slip can re-download it by entering their NEET roll number; they do not need to attend document verification.

UGNEET 2026: Who does not require document verification?

The following candidates are not required to attend document verification:

Candidates who have already downloaded the verification slip. They only need to enter their NEET roll number and download the verification slip again.

Newly registered candidates who have not claimed any reservation.

UGNEET 2026: Who needs to attend document verification?

Only candidates who have qualified for UGNEET 2026, registered with KEA, entered their NEET roll number in the KEA application, and belong to any of the following categories must undergo document verification:

Candidates claiming NRI Ward, NRI, or Foreign National categories.

Candidates who had registered for CET-2026 but could not download the verification slip due to pending verification of Kannada, Rural, Linguistic Minority, or Religious Minority claims.

Newly registered candidates claiming Kannada, rural, linguistic minority, or religious minority reservations.

These candidates must report to the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, for verification.

UGNEET 2026: Special instructions for St John's Medical College applicants

Candidates claiming admission under St John's Medical College in Category RC-2 to Category RC-8 must attend document verification at the Medical College Council Room, Ground Floor, St John's Medical College, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

However, candidates applying under Category RC-1 and Category RC-9 are not required to appear for document verification.

UGNEET 2026: Important instructions

Candidates must appear in person for document verification. No one else will be permitted to attend on their behalf.

Candidates should refer to the Information Booklet dated January 17, 2026, available on the KEA website, for the list of original documents required for verification.

Slot booking will begin on August 2, 2026, and document verification will be conducted from August 4 to August 8, 2026, only for candidates who have successfully booked a slot.

Candidates are advised to visit the KEA website regularly for the slot booking link and further updates.

