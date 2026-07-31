KEA Publishes NEET UG 2026 Karnataka Merit List; 69,170 Qualified Candidates Featured

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the NEET UG 2026 Karnataka merit list, publishing the marks of candidates who qualified in the current round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) and had selected Karnataka in their NTA application.

State merit list released

According to KEA, the merit list includes a total of 69,170 qualified candidates. The marks have been arranged in ascending order and have been made available on the authority's official website for candidates to check.

Direct Link To Check

AIR 20 holder tops Karnataka Ranking

Among those featured in the list, the candidate who secured All India Rank (AIR) 20 has emerged as the top-ranked candidate in Karnataka's state merit list.

The announcement was made by H. Prasanna, IAS, Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, through KEA's official communication. The authority has also published the detailed score list in a PDF format for candidates seeking their marks and rank details.

Next step: Counselling process

The merit list is an important step in the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process, as it determines the state merit order for eligible candidates who have opted for Karnataka while filling out their NEET UG 2026 application. Candidates included in the list will be considered for the upcoming counselling and seat allotment process in accordance with the state's admission guidelines.

KEA has advised candidates to download and verify their details from the published score list and stay updated with further counselling notifications on its official website.