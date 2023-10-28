UGC Urges Universities To Participate In Khadi Mahotsav E-Pledge Campaign

Khadi Mahotsav E-Pledge Campaign | Representative Image

In a bid to foster awareness and appreciation for khadi, handloom, and local products, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) to actively engage in the Khadi Mahotsav e-pledge, a campaign initiated by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. The e-pledge campaign was part of the recent Khadi Mahotsav, which concluded on October 31.

E-Pledge QR Code Simplifies Participation in Khadi Mahotsav Activities

The UGC, recognizing the significance of this endeavor, has taken measures to boost participation through the use of an ePledge QR code, which can be conveniently downloaded from the MyGov portal. The QR code facilitates easy access to various activities like quiz contests, selfie sessions with 'khadi', video game competitions, jingle-making contests, essay and slogan writing, among others, all orchestrated by the Khadi Commission. Interested individuals can take part in these contests via the official website mygov.in/campaign/khadi-mahotsav.

Khadi Mahotsav: Empowering Youth and Promoting Local Products

Khadi Mahotsav serves as a platform for raising awareness, particularly among students and youth, about the economic, ecological, and women empowerment. The UGC said, “Khadi Mahotsav aims at sensitizing citizens, particularly students and youth, to make them aware of the importance of khadi, handloom and other local products for our economy, ecology, women empowerment and to encourage them to adopt them."

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has extended its efforts by organizing khadi yatras and marketing campaigns. With approximately 5,000 outlets dedicated to the promotion and sale of khadi, handloom, and local items, the commission is making considerable strides in this direction.

This initiative kicked off on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and has garnered widespread support.