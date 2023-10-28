NTA Extends UGC NET December 2023 Deadline; Candidates Can Register At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Representational image | FP Photo

AfterThe National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2023 to October 31 with the candidates having time till 11:59 PM to fill the online application form at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA had kept the deadline for UGC NET December 2023 on October 28 earlier with the last date for submission of exam fees being October 29. Candidates have been allowed to make corrections between November 1 to 3 (till 11:59 PM).

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC NET December 2023. Therefore, in continuation to the Public Notice dated the 30 September 2023 regarding submission of online application form for UGC — NET December 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor (AP), NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC – NET December 2023, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” stated the official notice by NTA.

UGC NET 2023: Here's how to apply

1. Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the registration link available on the homepage

3. After filling the application form, pay fee

4. Submit the application form

5. Download the form

NTA has made the extension after many candidates requested it for the same.