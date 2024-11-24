UGC Urges Institutions To Allow Students To Pursue Two Courses Simultaneously

UGC Chairman M. Jagadish Kumar | UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called on Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement guidelines allowing students to pursue two courses simultaneously.

In a letter dated November 20, 2024, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi highlighted that students often face barriers in enrolling for dual academic programs due to HEIs requiring migration or school leaving certificates during admissions. He noted this requirement limits access to dual enrollment and undermines the guidelines' intent.

The UGC emphasized that, despite issuing these guidelines over two years ago and sending multiple reminders, many universities have yet to adopt them.

Key Guidelines:

Students can pursue two full-time physical programs if class timings do not overlap.

Students can combine one full-time physical program with another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode or pursue two ODL/Online programs simultaneously.

Degrees or diplomas in ODL/Online mode must be from UGC-recognized institutions.

The guidelines do not apply to Ph.D. programs.

Programs must adhere to UGC regulations and other applicable statutory/professional bodies.

These guidelines are effective from the date of notification and do not apply retrospectively.

Objectives of the Guidelines:

Foster students' holistic development by removing rigid distinctions between disciplines and promoting multidisciplinary education.

Enable deep specialization while encouraging character building, creativity, and service.

Provide students with a broad range of subjects to develop into thoughtful and independent individuals.

Prepare students for meaningful careers and economic self-reliance.

