UGC urges HEIs to include external subject expert for upgradation of JRF to SRF

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutions to make sure that they include an external subject expert in the committee established for the upgradation of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to Senior Research Fellowship (SRF).

Any upgradation without compliance with the rules will not be considered by the statutory body.

After completing two years as a junior research fellow under "UGC Junior Research Fellowship in Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences," the research fellow can apply to the said department or institution for an upgrade. The research of the fellow will be assessed by a three-person committee made up of a supervisor, the head of the department, and an outside topic expert with UGC's approval not being mandatory.

“On completion of the first two years of the award, the fellow may apply to the department/university concerned for the up-gradation of SRF. For this, a three-member committee will be constituted with a Supervisor, Head of the Department, and External Subject Expert to evaluate the research work. The Minutes of the constitution of the committee and recommendation of the committee for upgradation may be sent to University Grants Commission. Thereafter, the fellow will be upgraded and designated as SRF. The recommendation of the committee in the prescribed proforma may be submitted to UGC designated agency. The approval from UGC for up-gradation is not mandatory,” stated the clause by UGC.

Further, Rajnish Jain, secretary, of UGC, reiterated the points in the official notice wherein he reinforced that students any proposal that is not in line with the above guidelines for up-gradation from JRF to SRF will not be considered.