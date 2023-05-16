UGC to launch new user-friendly website, two portals on May 16

two new portals - the 'UTSAH' portal and the Professor of Practise Portal - will be launched. |

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to launch a new website and two portals today on May 16 as part of its aim to ensure that higher education institutions provide quality education in order to build a skilled and innovative generation.

In accordance with the New Education Policy 2020, the UGC is assisting universities and colleges in transforming higher education into world-class education. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced that on May 16, a user-friendly website and two new portals - the 'UTSAH' portal and the Professor of Practise Portal - will be launched.

Speaking to ANI, M Jagadesh Kumar said, "UGC has redesigned the website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and Universities. It helps to ease in getting information".

"The home page covers key initiatives, student corners, faculty corners, and information about different types of universities, dashboards and e-Governance portals of UGC initiatives and schemes," he said.

UGC Chairman further said that the stakeholders can easily access notices and circulars.

"Also, access regulations are according to the type of stakeholders, such as universities, colleges, students, and faculty. Finding university details is very easy on this website, and it has more filter facilities for the users to sort the HEIs as per their requirements," he said.

Along with a redesigned website, UG will launch two new portals, 'UTSAH' and 'Professor of Practice'. The Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education (UTSAH) portal will serve as a platform providing detailed information about UGC's initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher.

The Professors of Practice (PoP) portal is designed to facilitate institutions to get experienced professional experts in the required area.

"The Experts in any discipline can register with an email ID and mobile number. Then, they can log in and fill the profile with detailed information such as the domain of expertise, years of work experience, location, type of engagement, expectations, etc. Universities and institutions can register on this Portal.

