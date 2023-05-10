UGC releases guidelines on Indian heritage courses to attract foreign students

University Grants Commission (UGC) | File Photo

New Delhi: In its latest guidelines, the University Grants Commission has urged universities to offer certificate courses based on Indian heritage and culture in order to promote India's rich cultural heritage. The modules can be delivered in hybrid mode for a minimum of 60 learning hours.

The UGC has identified 46 "tentative areas" where institutions could offer the courses. It comprises, among other things, Indian culture, Indian ethics or morals, Indian music or dance, Indian folklore, Indian manuscript system, astrology, and Indian rituals. Kannada, Pali, Prakrit, Sanskrit, Malayalam, and Bengali are among the Indian languages and literatures covered in the curriculum.

Credit acquired in such studies will be recognised under the credit transfer system by any educational institute via the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for credit accumulation and academic award certification. The required credits, educational component, and level of learning outcome will, however, be determined by the university offering such courses.

The courses will be short-term multi-tier credit-based modular programmes with several entry and departure points centred on Indian tradition and culture to encourage individuals from overseas to visit India.

This will encompass the spreading of knowledge in universal human values, Vedic Maths, Yoga, Ayurveda, Sanskrit, Indian languages, and even "sacrosanct religious regions." The rules suggest studying ancient sites and monuments, Indian heritage, Indian literature, Indian sculpture, Indian music and dance traditions, theatre, visual and performing arts, and the Indian Knowledge system.

The guidelines also advise "discussion with learned educators (Acharyas), artists, artisans, and craftsmen, confluence with religious devotees (Satsang), exposure to folk cultures, and visits to famous places in the programmes, particularly at the advanced level under this scheme.