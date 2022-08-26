UGC releases notification on fake public universities; check out the state-wise list

Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: UGC in a public notice, on Friday, released the names of universities that are not certified to confer any degrees as they are self-styled and unrecognized.

While highlighting Section 23 of the UGC act, which prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than the ones established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, State Act, and under Section 3 which enables handing out degrees by an Act of Parliament, the body released a state wise list of fake institutions that have no recognition whatsoever.

Here is the list of universities as noted by UGC.

DeIhi

1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-l 10036.

2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, Delhi

3. United Nations University, Delhi

4. Vocational University, Delhi

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008

6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India" Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, New Delhi - 110 033

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi - I l0 085.

Karnataka

9. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokalq Belgaum (Karnataka)

Kerala

10. St. John's University, Kishanattam. Kerala

Maharashtra

11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata -20

13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata- 700 063

Uttar Pradesh

14. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

15. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

16. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh (UP)

17. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No.242, Pani Tanki Road, Shakti Nagar, Rourkela -769 014

19. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt' Mayurbhanj, Odisha - 7 57 003

Puducherry

20. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. I86, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry - 605 009

Andhra Pradesh

21. Christ New Testament Deemed University, # 32-23-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithota, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002 002 or # fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002

Read Also Ex-UGC Chairman appointed as education advisor by UP govt