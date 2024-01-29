UGC Proposes New Guidelines for College Funding | PTI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed a set of guidelines for institutions to receive funding from the government.

The UGC (Fitness of Colleges for Receiving Grants) Rules for 2024 are aimed at colleges falling under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

The draft guidelines state that colleges meeting the specified conditions will be eligible to receive grants from the Central Government, UGC, or other government-funded organizations.

The conditions include accreditation from NAAC or NBA, inclusion in NIRF ranking, and application for recognition under clause 12B of the UGC Act, 1956.

Undertaking

The draft added that colleges will have to take an undertaking that at least 75% of the required teaching positions are occupied at the time of application submissions and the teachers are adequately compensated.

The college will also adhere to the reservation policy and will comply with all rules, regulations, and directives issued by the UGC. Furthermore, the college, affiliated with or recognized by a university, will refund any portion of grants from the UGC or other government funding sources that were not appropriately utilized for their designated purpose, or not used at all.

The new guidelines align with the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) and aim to replace the existing 1975 rules.

Eligible colleges can apply online to the UGC under Section 12B, along with a processing fee determined periodically by the UGC.

The UGC has sought public feedback on the draft by March 4, 2024.