 UGC NET Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon; Marking Scheme and Qualifying Criteria Explained
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET Result 2024 soon. Candidates can check their results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in using their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The qualifying mark is over 40% in both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Result 2024, as they have already published the final answer key on October 12, 2024. Candidates should expect the results to be announced very soon, as the UGC NET June re-examination is planned from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

To check the UGC NET Result 2024, students need to log in using their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The website will provide regular updates on when the results will be available.

Marking Scheme

According to the latest information, each question in the UGC NET exam is worth 2 marks. Candidates will get 2 marks for every correct answer, and there is no penalty for wrong answers. Questions that are left unanswered, not attempted, or marked for review will not receive any marks. Candidates must choose one option as the correct answer for each question.

Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the UGC NET exam, candidates must score more than 40 per cent of the total marks in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Achieving the required cut-off marks is essential for eligibility in the UGC NET 2024.

Ph.D. Admission Rules

As of 07:22 PM on October 15, 2024, it has been confirmed that the UGC NET scores for candidates in category-2 and category-3 will remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration, which will be provided in percentile format along with the marks obtained by each candidate.

Score Calculation

For multi-shift exams, raw marks will be converted into NTA scores and percentiles to ensure fairness across different sessions, as noted at 06:06 PM on October 15, 2024.

How to Check UGC NET Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "UGC NET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth on the new page that appears.

The UGC NET Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

