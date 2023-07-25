UGC NET Result 2023: Results Expected Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in? Here's What We Know

UGC NET Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency or NTA, is set to announce the results for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon.

It is to be noted that though the likelihood of UGC announcing the results this week is high. Various reports suggest that The UGC NET 2023 results will be declared by July 26 or 27, both the dates being Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

NTA had allowed candidates appearing for the exam to raise their objection against the provisional answer key on July 8.

The UGC NET 2023 will include the same objections as it will be announced as the final answer key.

UGC NET doesn't have negative marking for incorrect answers but has zero marks for questions candidates didn't attempt.

Read Also CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Results

The phase 1 exam was conducted between June 13 and June 17 while phase 2 exam was organised between June 19 and June 22. The exam helps candidates get positions in junior research fellowships (JRF) in institutes across India.

Steps to check UGC NET Results 2023:

Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Click on the link available for the June 2023 scorecard.

Enter key credentials such as application number, DOB, security code.

Submit after clicking on the button.

UGC NET June result 2023 will come on the screen.

Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)