CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Results

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 | Pixabay (Representational)

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks along with results.

Recently, NTA released final provisional answer key for the exam.

CSIR UGC NET result 2023: Making scheme

If a question asked in the CSIR UGC NET exam is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to those candidates who attempted the question. If more than one option is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted any one of the correct options.

CSIR NET was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country.

CSIR NET result 2023: Keep these information ready

Application number

Date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: List of websites

csirnet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible to appear for the CSIR UGC NET exam.

Steps to check marks for CSIR UGC NET result 2023:

Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the scorecard download link under the candidate activity tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and login.

Check and download your result.

