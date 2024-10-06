UGC NET June Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check All Details

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the results for the UGC NET June re-examination. Candidates who participated can access their scorecards at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.ntaonline.in, and nta.ac.in. To retrieve their results, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Exam Dates and Format

The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted between August 21 and September 5, 2024, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Provisional answer keys were issued in phases, with the objection window closing on September 14. The final answer keys are expected to be published either alongside or before the announcement of the results.

Marking Scheme and Negative Marking

Under the UGC NET 2024 marking scheme, incorrect answers do not incur any penalty marks. This allows candidates to attempt questions without fear of losing points for wrong answers, making the exam less stressful.

Reason for Exam Cancellation

Originally scheduled for June, the UGC NET exam was canceled due to integrity concerns. Reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre indicated potential compromises in the testing process, prompting the decision to cancel and re-administer the exam.

NTA Score Calculation



For exams conducted across multiple shifts, the NTA will convert raw scores into percentile scores. The lowest percentile will be applied to determine eligibility for all candidates, ensuring fairness across different testing sessions.



Final Answer Key Process



Challenges raised by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be updated, affecting all candidates’ results based on the revised key. This process ensures a transparent and fair evaluation.



Qualifying Criteria and Reservation Details



The NTA will soon publish the qualifying scores for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards on their official website. The reservation details include:

- SC: 15%

- ST: 7.5%

- OBC NCL: 27%

- General-EWS: 10%

- PwD: 5%



Candidates can also check their results through the UMANG app. By registering and selecting the 'NTA UGC NET' option, they can easily access their scorecards.

For further updates, candidates should regularly check the official UGC NET website.