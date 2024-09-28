UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2024 |

UGC NET June Results 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the results of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET), which the examinees are eagerly awaiting.

Candidates will need to enter their unique application number and date of birth in order to access and validate their results. The results will be available on the official NTA exam website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET final answer keys will be changed in response to any genuine objections raised by candidates. The objection window ended on September 14, when the NTA gradually issued the UGC NET tentative answer keys, according to the NTA.

Read Also Private Ayurved College Students To Travel Over 100 Km For Practical Exams, Spark Objections

How To Download Your Scorecards?

1. Go to website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click: "Check Results" or "View Results"

3. Enter:

- Roll Number/Registration Number

- Date of Birth (if required)

4. Click: "Submit" or "View Results"

5. View: Your exam results will be displayed

6. Download/Print: Click the "Download" or "Print" button to save or print your results

Additional Tips

- Make sure you have a compatible browser and device

- Check for any browser-specific instructions (e.g., enabling pop-ups)

- If you face issues, try clearing your browser cache or contacting the exam authority's support

- Ensure you have a stable internet connection

- Keep your exam results safe and secure to avoid any potential misuse

Marking Scheme

1. To estimate their score, the candidate must take note of the NTA's marking procedure.



2. There are no options for negative grading on the UGC NET exam. Candidates will receive two points for each correctly answered question. There won't be a mark reduction for questions that are overlooked or marked for review.



3. Applicants should frequently visit the official website to get the most complete and latest details regarding the above-mentioned exam.