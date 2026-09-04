UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases Admit Cards For September 9-10 Exams |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the re-conducted UGC-NET June 2026 examination in English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9 and 10.

According to a public notice issued by the NTA on September 4, the examinations will be conducted at different locations across the country. The agency had earlier informed candidates about their allotted examination city and date through the Advance City Intimation Slip issued on September 1.

Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official UGC-NET website using their login credentials.

The NTA has advised candidates to download their admit cards along with the undertaking from the official website and carefully read all instructions mentioned on the document.

Candidates facing difficulties while downloading their admit cards or finding discrepancies in the details mentioned on them can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The agency has also advised candidates to regularly check the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates related to the examination.

The re-conducting of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination in English, Commerce and Sociology was announced by the NTA in its August 16 public notice.