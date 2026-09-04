Maharashtra MBA/MMS CAP Round 4 Results Declared, 5,708 Students Allotted Seats Across State | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the fourth allotment list for admissions to MBA/MMS courses for the academic year 2026-27, with 5,708 students being allotted seats across the state.

Of the students included in the fourth round, 1,899 have received an admission opportunity for the first time, according to the CET Cell.

Over 41,000 Students Allotted Seats So Far

A total of 58,267 seats were available for MBA/MMS admissions this year. Across the first four rounds, seats had been allotted to 41,657 students. Of these, 35,949 students have completed their admissions in colleges following the first three rounds.

The fourth round has 5,708 seats available, while 16,610 seats remain vacant overall. The vacant seats, along with seats that remain unfilled after the fourth round, will be made available for the institutional round.

Students Must Report By September 7

Students who have been allotted a college in the fourth round are required to report to their allotted institution between September 4 and September 7. They must submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

The institutional round of admissions will be conducted from September 8 to September 15, according to the CET Cell.

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