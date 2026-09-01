UGC-NET June 2026: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip For Re-Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance information regarding the allotment of examination cities for candidates appearing for the re-examination of UGC-NET June 2026.
According to a public notice issued on September 1, candidates can check and download their UGC-NET June 2026 Examination City Intimation Slip from the official NTA website using their login credentials.
The re-examination for UGC-NET June 2026 in English, Commerce and Sociology will be conducted at different locations across the country on September 9 and September 10, 2026.
Candidates have been advised to download their Examination City Intimation Slip from the UGC-NET website, with the facility available from September 1.
The NTA clarified that the Examination City Intimation Slip is not the admit card for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. Instead, it provides advance information about the city where the candidate's examination centre will be located.
The agency said the UGC-NET June 2026 admit card will be issued separately at a later date.
Candidates who face difficulties while downloading or checking their Examination City Intimation Slip can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
The NTA has also advised candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates regarding the examination.