Bihar SI Exam Irregularities: EOU Forms SIT To Probe Alleged Malpractice | ANI

Patna, Aug 31: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the main written examination for recruitment of 1,799 Police Sub-Inspectors conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) in May.

The EOU has taken over FIRs registered at Rampur police station in Gaya and in Purnea in connection with the alleged irregularities. Officials said the agency will examine whether similar incidents occurred at other centres or districts.

EOU officials held a meeting on Monday to prepare a detailed investigation plan, reviewing evidence collected during the initial police probe along with the FIRs registered in Gaya and Purnea.

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EOU takes over probe

The development follows student delegations meeting the Education Department Secretary last week, demanding a probe into the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Acting on state government directions, the EOU has now taken over the cases.

Apart from FIRs, the EOU has received complaints and information from candidates and parents through helpline numbers and other channels, raising concerns over possible malpractice. These will also be examined.

The BPSSC has postponed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification process until further orders. Around 35,857 candidates appeared for the preliminary written examination, while 414 were disqualified for alleged malpractice or other reasons.

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Question paper row

The controversy intensified after photographs of a question paper emerged from a centre. However, the BPSSC maintained there was no paper leak. According to the Commission, at one centre each in Gaya and Purnea, staff allegedly photographed unused question papers belonging to absent candidates, which were taken outside only after the exam concluded.

BPSSC Chairman K.S. Dwivedi reiterated that the written test was conducted fairly and transparently. “There was no paper leak in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Upon receiving complaints of irregularities in Purnea and Gaya, the Commission itself lodged FIRs, and arrests have been made,” he said.

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SIT outlines investigation plan

EOU DIG Manavjit Singh Dhillon confirmed the SIT formation. “The EOU has taken over the cases from Purnea and Gaya to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Sub-Inspector written examination. An SIT has been constituted, and an action plan formulated. Complaints received from some candidates are also being examined,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)