UGC NET June 2024 Results Set For Release; Key Exam Details, Marking Scheme Explained

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

UGC NET June 2024 Results: UGC NET June 2024 Results: The UGC National Eligibility Test results for the June 2024 session are scheduled to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After the results are released to the public, candidates who took the test can view their results at ugcnet.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check the results for the Bihar Agricultural Service Written (Objective) Competitive Examination:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the BPSC's official portal at http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Login: Enter your User Name and Password to log in to your account.

3. Navigate to Results: Look for the results section on the dashboard or homepage.

4. Check Additional Results: Find the announcement for the additional results marked as V.No. 18/2024 to 21/2024.

5. Download Results: Click on the relevant link to view and download your results.

6. Review Your Status: Check if your roll number is listed among the successful candidates.

7. Follow Further Instructions: If you’ve passed, note the instructions regarding document verification and any necessary actions to take.

8. Save or Print: It’s advisable to save or print your results for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Candidates should be aware of the marking scheme to rightly estimate the results. Since negative marking is not incorporated into the UGC NET framework, the candidates lose marks in case they answer a question wrong and gain two marks with respect to each right response instead. The unsolved question gets no marks.

Important Dates and Exam Details

The UGC NET is the National Eligibility Test. The examination began from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Very important to be written in computers as a computer-based test, this examination was to be conducted in two shifts in a day: the first one from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second one was from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It was checked as to which of their dates was applicable and good preparation has been made on it in preparation for such a crucial testing process.

The NTA made the tentative answer keys available in two sections. If necessary, candidates may voice objections. On September 14, the objection window was open until 5:00 PM. After consulting with subject matter experts, valid objections will be taken into account. Subsequently, the final answer key will be updated and released either concurrently with or ahead of the results announcement.