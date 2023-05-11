 UGC NET June 2023 registration begins, apply soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2023 registration begins, apply soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Interested candidates can be submit their application on the official website of University Grant Commission (UGC) at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET application process 2023 begins | Pixabay (Representational)

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 session.

Interested candidates can be submit their application on the official website of NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for UGC NET June 2023

The last date to register for the UGC NET June 2023 is May 31 (5 pm).

After that, a window to make corrections to application forms will be given from June 2 to 3.

UGC NET exam city slips will be shared with candidates in the first week of June and admit cards will be released in the second week.

Read Also
UGC NET 2023 June session registrations to start soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
article-image

Apply directly for UGC NET June 2023 exam

UGC NET June 2023 exam date

UGC NET June 2023 exam is scheduled for June 13 to 22.

Subject-wise exam dates and shift timings will be shared later by the UGC.

UGC NET June 2023 Application fee

  • For general/unreserved category candidates fee is ₹ 1,150

  • For General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the fee is ₹ 600

  • For SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates, the exam fee is ₹ 325

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for the recruitment of Assistant Professor.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2023 June Session:

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the registration link

  • Register yourself and fill out the application form

  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

