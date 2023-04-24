UGC NET 2023 June session registrations to start soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET result 2023 | Pixabay

New Delhi: UGC NET 2023 June Session registration dates are expected to be announced soon by the University Grants Commission (UGC), as per various reports.

UGC has not yet been disclosed the dates as of now but according to the past years patterns the registrations will likely begin by the first week of May.

Candidates will be able to apply for the UGC National Eligibility Test, NET on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the registration link is activated.

The results of the UGC-NET December Cycle, which was carried out by the NTA at 663 locations in 186 cities around India, were just recently published.

The UGC NET 2023 June Session will take place between June 13 and June 22 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC announced the UGC NET June session dates on December 30.

As a national-level eligibility test for the “Assistant Professor" or “Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Programme" positions in Indian universities and colleges, the UGC NET is held twice a year in the months of June and December.