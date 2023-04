UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

New Delhi: Common University Entrance Test - PG (CUET-PG) 2023 will be conducted in June 2023.

Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June 2023, said a tweet by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

