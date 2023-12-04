UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released At ugcnet.ntaonline.in; Here's How To Download

UGC-NET: Admit Card Out | Representative pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 today, December 04, for candidates preparing for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The admit cards are now available for download on the official website at ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: December 04, 2023

Exam Dates: December 06 to 22, 2023

Admit Card Availability for Exams on December 06, 07, and 08, 2023

How to Download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website at ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Admit Card' link.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth.'

Once entered, your UGC NET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

About UGC NET Exam

The UGC-NET is conducted by the NTA through a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The exam determines eligibility for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorship.

Performance in both Paper-1 and Paper-2 of UGC-NET is considered for JRF and Assistant Professorship eligibility.

NTA conducts UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects at selected cities nationwide.

Candidates are advised to promptly download their admit cards and verify all details. With the exam scheduled from December 06 to 22, 2023, this marks the commencement of a crucial phase for aspirants aiming to qualify for JRF or Assistant Professorship through UGC NET.