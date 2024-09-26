 UGC NET 2024 June Results Soon: Where Will It Be Released?
The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2024 candidates will have to their application number and birthdate to check their scores on the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

UGC NET June Results 2024: As the examinees anxiously await their results, the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) results will soon be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
To view and verify their findings, candidates will need to provide their unique application number and birthday.

How Can I Check My Results?

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website.

Step 2: Click the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details to view your outcome.

Step 4: Your result will now be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details.

Step 6: Save and download for later use.

The exam takers are on tenterhooks as they eagerly await their results. The results will be available on the official NTA exam website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print their results and store the hard copy in a safe place in case they need it later.

Check The Marking Pattern

The candidate needs to note the marking strategy used by NTA in order to estimate their score.

The UGC NET exam does not include negative marking alternatives. Candidates will get two points for each response that is accurate. Questions that are ignored or marked for revision will not result in a mark deduction.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

Important Points To Note


Furthermore, it is recommended that candidates promptly contact the relevant officials if they see any discrepancies in their findings or have any questions about them.

The chance to object to the preliminary response was also available to the candidates. After these problems (if any) are examined, the results and the final solution key will be available.

