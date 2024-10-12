UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key Now Available For Download At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Final Answer Key for UGC NET 2024. Candidates who took the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in June 2024 can access and download the final answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here’s how to do it:



Steps to Download the UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key



1. Go to the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage, find and click on the UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key link in the ‘Public Notices’ section.

3. A PDF file will open; download it.

4. Save the PDF, compare your answers with the final key, and calculate your score.

5. Print the final answer key if needed.



The NTA prepared the final answer key after reviewing candidate objections to the provisional key, as assessed by a panel of subject experts. The UGC NET Result 2024 will be based on this revised final answer key.



Understanding Marks Normalization for UGC NET



For exams conducted across multiple shifts, candidates' raw marks will be converted to an NTA Score (percentile). If a subject test spans several shifts, the NTA Score will reflect the raw marks obtained. The scores from all shifts will be compiled to establish eligibility cut-offs, with the lowest percentile serving as the cut-off for all candidates in that category.



The UGC NET June exam took place from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The provisional answer key was released in September, with the objection submission deadline on September 14, 2024.