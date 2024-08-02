UGC NET 2024 Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card, City Intimation Slip To Be Out SOON

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card, City Intimation Slip OUT; Direct Link To Download Inside | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 admit card and city intimation slip will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to view and download the same. UGC NET 2024's June session will take place from August 21 to September 4. Applicants must download their exam city slips and UGC NET admit cards using the following information: Your date of birth and application number.

How to download city intimation slip?

-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

-Select the notification link that appears on the homepage and says, "UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2024."

-Enter your birthdate, application number, and security pin.

-The exam city slip for UGC NET 2024 will show up on the screen.

-For future use, download and store the UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip.

UGC NET 2024

The official statement states that the UGC NET re-test will take place at many exam centres from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The UGC NET test is scheduled to take place in two shifts: from 3 to 6 p.m. on the second shift and from 9 am to 12 noon on the first. There will be 83 subjects covered in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format of the test. The UGC NET test is scheduled to take place in two shifts: from 3 to 6 p.m. on the second shift and from 9 am to 12 noon on the first. The date of the 2024 UGC NET reexamination was just revealed.

The NTA UGC NET 2024 exam was originally held on June 18 in two shifts using pen and paper, however it was cancelled on June 19 due to the agency discovering the possibility of a paper leak. Two days prior to the exam, it was discovered that the paper had been circulated over the dark web.

What is UGC NET?

The nationwide Eligibility Test, or NET, is a nationwide entrance exam that the University Grants Commission (UGC) administers twice a year to determine a candidate's eligibility for junior research fellowships and assistant professor positions at Indian universities and colleges.