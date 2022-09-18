e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2022: Phase 3 exam city intimation slip issued for exams on September 23

UGC NET 2022: Phase 3 exam city intimation slip issued for exams on September 23

On the official website, NTA has also released the combined December 2021 and June 2022 UGC NET Phase 3 exam schedule for 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 test city intimation slip for exams to be held on September 23 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates who will be taking the exam can download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip. On the official website, NTA has also released the combined December 2021 and June 2022 UGC NET Phase 3 exam schedule for 2022.

The following subjects have received UGC NET 2022 exam city slips from NTA:

NTA

“The examination for the above subjects will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admit Cards will be displayed for candidates on the UGC NET website, in due course,” said the official notification by NTA.

Read Also
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET 2022: Phase 3 exam city intimation slip issued for exams on September 23

UGC NET 2022: Phase 3 exam city intimation slip issued for exams on September 23

Chandigarh University MMS Scandal: Varsity announces 'non-teaching days' on September 19 and 20

Chandigarh University MMS Scandal: Varsity announces 'non-teaching days' on September 19 and 20

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern

Afghanistan: UN Mission slams Taliban over exclusion of girls from high school

Afghanistan: UN Mission slams Taliban over exclusion of girls from high school

Jammu and Kashmir: New medical colleges to be established for improved health facilities

Jammu and Kashmir: New medical colleges to be established for improved health facilities