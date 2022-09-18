UGC NET 2022: Phase 3 exam city intimation slip issued for exams on September 23

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 test city intimation slip for exams to be held on September 23 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates who will be taking the exam can download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip. On the official website, NTA has also released the combined December 2021 and June 2022 UGC NET Phase 3 exam schedule for 2022.

The following subjects have received UGC NET 2022 exam city slips from NTA:

NTA

“The examination for the above subjects will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admit Cards will be displayed for candidates on the UGC NET website, in due course,” said the official notification by NTA.

