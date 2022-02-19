UGC-NET 2021 results declared on official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

University Grants Commission has declared the results for UGC-NET exams on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC-NET exam couldn't take place due to the pandemic situation. As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam between 20th January 2021 and 5th January 2022 respectively.
The National Eligibility Exam, also known as UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres across 239 countries.
You can download the result online by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the designated UGC NET results' link on the homepage
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login
Step 4: View your NTA NET results from the next page
