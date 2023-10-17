UGC Launches WhatsApp Channel To Navigate Updates In Real-Time

File

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched “UGC India WhatsApp Channel” to stay connected with universities across the country, students and faculty and all other stakeholders.

An important point to note is that the launch of this WhatsApp channel marks a crucial step towards democratizing access to significant information in the realm of higher education.

To access the UGC India WhatsApp channel, students need to scan the QR code shared online.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCh6c50gcfMkcXzgq1w

UGC is on WhatsApp! Please join UGC India WhatsApp Channel for latest important news related to higher education in India. You can scan the QR code below or tap on the link:https://t.co/T0J9hS6lYP pic.twitter.com/4VQcwF4ExX — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) October 16, 2023

Through this channel, all the educational stakeholders will be able to effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

“Recognising that not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, the WhatsApp Channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience. In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, this initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all,” says the UGC.

Students will also be able to check the channel for the latest updates on exams, scholarships, and other relevant information.