UGC launches Cyber Security course for UG, PG students

Representational image |

New Delhi: Today, October 6, the University Grant Commission (UGC) hosted a webinar to commemorate the Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022. The syllabus for the undergraduate and graduate Cyber Security programmes was also unveiled as part of the celebration by UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar. The event was broadcast live on UGC's social media accounts.

Speaking at the event, Professor Kumar stated that the curriculum of the cyber security programme aims to develop more informed, receptive, and responsible digital citizens, effectively promoting a broad, healthy ecosystem and posture for cyber security. He added that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may invite subject matter experts or industry experts who are skilled in Cyber Security, Computer, and IT to take the lectures, practicals, and tutorials for these courses at the UG and PG levels.

Furthermore, a presentation on the prevention of cybercrime and adoption of cyber hygiene was given by Deepak Virmani, Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), Ministry of Home Affairs. Cyber hygiene, protecting digital personal finances, responsible social media use, anticipated future cyberattacks, email security, mobile and internet security, and computer security were among the topics covered in the presentation.

A lively question-and-answer period with the participants was held after that. Vice-Chancellors, principals, faculty members, and students from HEIs around the nation attended the occasion.

Both UG and PG programmes have five modules each namely:

UG syllabus for the cyber security course

Module 1: Introduction to cyber security

Module 2: Cyber crime and cyber law

Module 3: Social media overview and security

Module 4: E-commerce and digital payments

Module 5: Digital devices security, tools and technologies for cyber security

PG syllabus for the cyber security course

Module 1: Overview of cyber security

Module 2: Cyber crimes

Module 3: Cyber law

Module 4: Data privacy and data security

Module 5: Cyber security management, compliance and governance