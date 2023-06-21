UGC Demands Universities To Provide Data On Caste-Based Discrimination Cases For Past 2 Years

University Grants Commission (UGC) | PTI (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought for data on caste-based discrimination complaints for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The information from the previous two years has to be shared on the IJGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP), which can be found at ugc.ac.inluamp/.

The universities and colleges have until June 30, 2023 to submit their details. The commission has also asked educational institutions to educate authorities and faculty members to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination.

UGC's official notice reads: " You are requested to advise the officials/faculty members of your university/institute to be more sensitive while dealing with Incidents of caste discrimination. You are also requested to provide the information for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 in lhe prescribed format (copy enclosed) on the university Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of IJGC at the link https://ugc.ac.inluamp/) at the earliest and not later than 30s June 2023".

Following numerous reports of caste-based discrimination against students and faculty members at prestigious schools such as the IITs, the UGC has urged universities and colleges to take proactive steps to prevent such incidents.

According to the UGC, universities and colleges must follow the following guidelines:

Officials and faculty members should refrain from discriminating against SC and ST students based on their socio economic grounds .

The university, institute, or college may create a page on their website allowing SC, ST, and OBC students to file complaints about caste discrimination, as well as keep a complaint record at the registrar's and principal's offices. If such an incidence is brought to the attention of the authorities, immediate action should be taken against the erring official or faculty member.

The university may form a committee to investigate discrimination allegations from SC, ST, and OBC students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel. Members of the SC, ST, and OBC categories will also be represented on the committee.