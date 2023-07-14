UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar Says CUET UG 2023 Results By July 17; Details Here

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed that CUET UG result 2023 will be announced by July 17. The wait for around 14.90 lakh candidates will be over soon. Those candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exam can check the result on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in once the link is active.

NTA will also issue the CUET UG 2023 scorecard along with the CUET result, the admission process including counselling will be done by the participating universities only to admit students to the undergraduate programmes. There are around 44 central universities and other state universities participating in CUET UG 2023 for the academic session 2023-2024.

The CUET UG 2023 result will be processed on the basis of the CUET final answer keys 2023 issued on July 12. As many as 144 questions have been dropped from the CUET UG 2023 question paper.

As per the marking scheme of CUET UG 2023, marks for the dropped questions will be awarded to only those candidates who have attempted the questions. The NTA score of CUET UG 2023 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 only.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5).

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/marked for review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

