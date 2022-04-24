UGC chief advises students to carefully choose educational institutions abroad

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar cautioned Indian students to choose educational institutions carefully abroad, notably in Pakistan and China.

"We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education", said Jagadesh Kumar. He added, "Recently we've seen our students facing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies".

About 20,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities could not return as the country suspended visa and residence permits since March 2020 in view of the pandemic.



Secretary of UGC and Member Secretary, AICTE in joint advisory said that any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.

"The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties and study in substandard institutions. The issue of parity of degrees will come and which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment", said the UGC Chairman.



With reference to students studying medicine in Ukraine, he said, "We've also seen how 18,000 students had to be airlifted from Ukraine recently. We have issued a public notice to advise students to be careful in choosing universities abroad."



The UGC and AICTE further informed students, "However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and were awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs."



The AICTE further told ANI that after completing half of their education while coming to India, when the students would not get the benefit of that degree, the parent's money goes waste. "So, the purpose is to caution the students," he said.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:23 AM IST