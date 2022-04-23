UGC and AICTE advises students not to travel Pakistan for higher education

In a joint notification, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advised Indian students not to seek higher education in Pakistan. They have urged students against attending higher education.

Any Indian person or Indian overseas citizen who seeks further education in Pakistan will be ineligible for employment or higher education in India, according to the Council and Commission.

However, the organisations have granted relief to migrants and their children who have obtained a higher education in Pakistan and have been granted Indian citizenship. After receiving MH.A. Security Clearance, such candidates are eligible to pursue work in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:47 AM IST